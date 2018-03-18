Sunday morning hit and run in central Toledo

Toledo police responded to a hit and run crash in central Toledo Sunday morning.

Police say a black Lexus was t-boned to the intersection of Bancroft Street and Auburn Avenue around 2:30 a.m.

The Lexus was trying to make a left turn from Auburn Avenue and was traveling westbound on Bancroft Street. The other vehicle, believed to be a dark colored Jeep, then fled the crash.

No injuries were reported but the Lexus is totaled.

