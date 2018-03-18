TFD responds to north Toledo fire Sunday morning

Toledo fire crews battled a north Toledo fire early Sunday morning.

The fire occurred at Chestnut Street and Sherman Street around 1 a.m.

Crews battled the fire quickly due to arriving quickly on scene. Crews also said that the fire was rather small as the couch was the only thing that was up in flames.

The home is vacant without and power or electricity.

When asked if this fire was linked to the same fires that have been happening on and around the neighborhood, the battalion chief did not comment but said it looks suspicious.

WTOL 11 was the first on the scene.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.