Police: Person shot in east Toledo Saturday night

By Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
Police responded to a report of shots fired in east Toledo on Saturday night.

Police say a person was shot in the 600-block of Fassett St. just before 11 p.m.

There is no word on how seriously the victim was hurt or if the shooter is in custody.

