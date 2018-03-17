Toledo's Hibernians show Irish pride at St. Patrick's Day party

Jiggs dinner is named after an Irish-American comic strip character (Source: WTOL)

The Irish pride was overflowing along with the Guiness (Source: WTOL)

They say on St. Patrick’s Day everybody is Irish.

But at one Saturday party in west Toledo, everybody really is Irish.

It’s the annual Ancient Order of Hibernians St. Paddy’s Day party.

The worldwide organization strives to keep the Irish culture alive.

The Toledo chapter has 250 members.

What is a Hibernian?

“The Roman name for Ireland, which was never conquered, named it Hibernia. So the people who lived in Hibernia were Hibernians,” said chapter president Maury Collins.

This is a family friendly event where kids are welcome.

There's no shortage of beer but everybody stays in line.

Cook Jimmy Drepps will serve up 150 pounds of corned beef.

He says he gives it a special Irish touch.

"Don’t boil the heck out of it. Less water the better. Cook in own juices and don’t overcook the vegetables," said Drepps.

And this is no blarney.

Folks at the event are unified by their Irish heritage.

“You create your own story here. But you got to remember where you came from. You come from your roots. And you got to share them with your family,” said Ann Dollman.

Adds John Connolly, who has a Sunday radio show on WCWA AM at 11:30 a.m.

“If you’re not proud to be Irish you shouldn’t even claim you’re Irish," said John.

And as the Ancient Order of the Hibernians like to say “If you’re lucky enough to be Irish then you’re lucky enough,"

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.



















