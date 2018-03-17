TPD investigating Saturday morning shooting, death in west Toled - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TPD investigating Saturday morning shooting, death in west Toledo

The Toledo Police Department is investigating a west Toledo shooting Saturday morning that resulted in a person's death.

Police say they were dispatched to a person down at 5450 Dorr Street a little before 8 a.m.

When police arrived, they say they found the victim, 21-year-old Da'Quan Jordan, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Jordan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

