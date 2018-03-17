In Case You Missed It: Saturday Morning WTOL Interviews - March - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

In Case You Missed It: Saturday Morning WTOL Interviews - March 17, 2018

By Abigail Martinez, Digital Content Producer
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Happy St. Patrick's Day! Here is a list of the interviews from Saturday, March 17, 2018 on WTOL11 Your Morning:

Toledo Firefighters Pipes & Drums 

  • TFD performing with bagpipes at The Blarney Irish Pub.

Ardan Academy of Irish Dancers 

  • Group of girls performing an a a Capella routine.
  • One of the dancers will be performing in Scotland in March.

50th Annual PRO Home & Garden Show Preview 

  • Interview Eric Long of Twin Builders.
  • Show features the area's finest home improvement experts showcasing the latest trends for inside and outside your home.
  • 10 landscape areas offer the latest outdoor living ideas.
  • A very large variety of Spring plants and flowers will be available for purchase.
  • Happening next weekend at the Seagate Convention Centre.

Shamrockin' St. Patrick's Day Party 

  • Live look at The Blarney Irish Pub.
  • Interview Ed Beczynski, owner of The Blarney.

