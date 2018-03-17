TFD battles central Toledo house fire early Saturday morning

Toledo fire crews battled a central Toledo house fire early Saturday morning.

Crews say the fire occurred just before 2:00 a.m. at the vacant house at 1957 Clinton Street.

The fire started on the first floor and spread towards the roof of the house.

No injuries were reported on scene.

Investigators were called to the fire as it is being considered suspicious.

