TPD respond to crash in central Toledo Saturday morning

TPD was on the scene of an overnight car crash Saturday morning in central Toledo.

Crews say the crash happened just after midnight on Collingwood Boulevard and Indiana Avenue.

One individual was taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Toledo police says another individual will be cited due to crossing a red light.

The individuals identities have been released.

WTOL 11 was the first on the scene.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.