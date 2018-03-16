4-year-old is safe after being kidnapped by birth mother

A four-year-old is safe and is with children services after he was kidnapped by his birth mother Friday.

Sandusky police said earlier that evening, four-year-old D'quai Hemchak's mother, Jennifer Hemchak, had been stalking a woman who was looking after D'quai and forcibly took him out of the woman's car.

"Upon investigating that, the patrolmen found that who we believed to be the biological mother of the child, actually came, stalked, the person who had the child, followed her, took the opportunity to box her in and come up and force her way in the car, and forced the child out of the car," explained Detective Sgt Kevin Youskievicz.

Police then received reports of D'quai's abduction ?around 5:30 p.m and an amber alert was sent out statewide around 8:30 p.m.

A short time later, Ohio State Highway Patrol recognized Jennifer's white Hyundai and ran her plates. That's when they pulled her over just near Cincinnati.

During the stop, OSHP discovered another passenger, Tamara Montaylo, D'quai and another child in the car.

Both Jennifer and Tamara were arrested. Jennifer is facing kidnapping charges, while Tamara is facing complicity to kidnapping. Both charges are first degree felonies if the women are found guilty.

Sandusky police said D'quai will stay with the Hamilton County Child Services overnight and will bring him back to Sandusky Saturday.

Jennifer and Tamara will be extradited to Sandusky sometime Monday.

