Wood County library staff trained for emergency situations

The Wood County District Public Library was closed on Friday morning in Bowling Green, but for a very good reason.

The entire staff of the library was taking part in emergency training.

In addition to other things, the group learned how to properly use a fire extinguisher.

Library director Michael Penrod says the skills are not only important to serve library guests, but are also great to know for any situation.

“We has a staff member about a week, week and a half after we had had our training here on how to use the fire extinguishers, they had a fire in their house. And they were able to, with confidence, grab their fire extinguisher and use it to protect their own home. So, a lot of the training we're doing here can apply in other places as well,” said Penrod.

The library staff was also trained in how to use the library's automated external defibrillator (AED) machine.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.