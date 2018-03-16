After 4 years of hard work, Match Day finally here for med students

UT medical students celebrate where they are going to spend the next part of their education (Source: WTOL)

It was a big day for dozens of local medical students as they learned where they will spend the next chapter of their careers.

It's Match Day for 4th year medical students at the University of Toledo.

Students spend months interviewing at hospitals and universities across the nation to find the institutions that will best help them perfect their chosen specialties.

Opening their envelopes is the culmination of a whole lot of hard work.

"It's kind of nice. You're with all of your friends and you've been working hard with each other grinding through the library books over the years,” said Jeff Gibbs with University of Michigan for Internal Medicine. It's really rewarding to see it finally come and see everyone so happy.”

Students like Zachary Dooley were pleased with their placement.

"Praise the lord we got to St. Lukes. We would be happy with wherever God would take us. But that's where we wanted to go and we were happy that we got our first choice,” said Zachary.

Computers are used to match up students with institutions.

Students rank their top choices, while medical institutions rank their top student choices.

A computer algorithm them matches students and institutions.

