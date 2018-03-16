Man convicted of murder asks for mercy

Brian Golsby is asking for mercy after a Columbus jury found him guilty of killing OSU student and Anthony Wayne grad, Reagan Tokes.

The death penalty phase of his trial began Friday.

Golsby apologized to Tokes's family.

His defense attorneys said he should not be put to death because he did not plan to kill Tokes.

