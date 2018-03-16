Man accused of sucking toes to undergo series of tests - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man accused of sucking toes to undergo series of tests

More movement happened Friday morning in the case against Joseph Jones.

Jones is accused of sucking a woman's toes without her permission last spring at a Meijer store in Bowling Green.

His attorney filed a request for a hearing to find him not guilty by  reason of insanity. Because of the request, Jones will now have to undergo a series of tests.

Another hearing has been set for April 20th to go over the results of that testing. 

