Christ the King staff shows kindness

Dozens of staff members with Christ the King Elementary School in Toledo put smiles on the faces of many Friday.

About 55 staff members took Friday off as part of their random acts of kindness day. It was unexpected generosity.

"This is just awesome. This is kind of the feel that we have in our school, that everybody's there to help each other," said Karen Dynda a speech therapist at Christ the King School.

Some groups went to give food to staff at the police station, others went to McDonald's and paid for somebody's meal. Staff members also went to a grocery store and bagged people's groceries for them and also took snacks to people in a waiting room at a hospital. The list goes on..

"I think people aren't really expecting random acts of kindness, and I think they think twice of can I take it should I take it, is this something that's not safe... it's just sad that people don't expect that random people would just come up and do something nice for them," said Dynda.

This is the first year Christ the King has organized this random acts of kindness day for staff. They hope to make this a tradition.

"We ask so much of the kids all the time and so we as a staff, it builds camaraderie," said Joe Carroll, the schools principal.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.