Local pubs warns party-goers not to rely on too much of their 'luck' for St. Patrick's Day weekend

St. Patrick's Day is here and the Blarney Irish Pub downtown has been gearing up for it since January. More than 1,000 people are expected to come through its doors and celebrate Saturday.

The pub said it's expected to be a fun and safe time and to ensure everyone's safety, there will be police and security out by the tents.

And everyone who plans on coming down must have their I.D. ready.

There will also be plenty of alternatives for getting home. Services such as taxis, Uber and Lyft will be waiting to pick people up.

The Blarney is teaming up with Black and White transportation and also has deals with the hotels downtown just to make sure everyone gets home safe.

"It;s very important to us. We want to have a great time. We welcome everybody to come here, but we need everybody to get home sage so it's important," explained Blarney Owner, Ed Beczynski. "For 12 years it's been important to me personally all throughout the year, not just St. Patrick's Day."

The pub will open its doors Saturday starting at 6 a.m.

The Blarney said about 30,000 people will through downtown Toledo for several events for the holiday weekend. For the pub, St. Patrick's Day is one of its biggest says of the year in term of sales.

Anyone out celebrating should remember to be cautious, use good judgment and get home safely.

