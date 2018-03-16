Rogers girls on way to state championship game - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Rogers girls on way to state championship game

COLUMBUS, OH (WTOL) -

The Rogers Rams are playing for the state title.

The Rams beat New Philadelphia 62-57 on Friday in the D-II state semi-final.

The Rams led most of the game, but were only up by 3 with one minute to play.

Madison Royal-Davis led the Rams with 23 points followed by first team All-State guard Zia Cooke.

They will play Gilmour Academy at 5:15 p.m. for the state championship in Columbus.

