Rogers girls on way to state championship game

The Rogers Rams are playing for the state title.

The Rams beat New Philadelphia 62-57 on Friday in the D-II state semi-final.

The Rams led most of the game, but were only up by 3 with one minute to play.

Madison Royal-Davis led the Rams with 23 points followed by first team All-State guard Zia Cooke.

They will play Gilmour Academy at 5:15 p.m. for the state championship in Columbus.

