Cooke carries Rogers girls to DII basketball title

The Rogers Rams won their first state title on Saturday beating Gilmour Academy 51-37 at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus for the Division II championship.

First-state Junior Zia Cooke had a dominating performance scoring 33 points and 14 rebounds in the game.

Cooke says she had special motivation for the game.

After the game Zia Cooke says her grandmother passed away about a month ago and that today's performance was all for her. https://t.co/FZ7p4kCtlr — Danielle Dwyer (@DanielleDwyerTV) March 18, 2018

The Lady Rams have come close to winning a title in the past but were never able to get over the hump.

They advanced to the title game in 2015 and the semi-final in 2014.

It is Toledo's first girls state championship since 1981.

The Rams beat New Philadelphia 62-57 on Friday in the D-II state semi-final to advance to the final.

