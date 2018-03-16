Cooke carries Rogers girls to DII basketball title - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Cooke carries Rogers girls to DII basketball title

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
COLUMBUS, OH (WTOL) -

The Rogers Rams won their first state title on Saturday beating Gilmour Academy 51-37 at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus for the Division II championship.

First-state Junior Zia Cooke had a dominating performance scoring 33 points and 14 rebounds in the game.

Cooke says she had special motivation for the game.

The Lady Rams have come close to winning a title in the past but were never able to get over the hump.

They advanced to the title game in 2015 and the semi-final in 2014. 

It is Toledo's first girls state championship since 1981.

The Rams beat New Philadelphia 62-57 on Friday in the D-II state semi-final to advance to the final.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly