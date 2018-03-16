Police seeking shooting suspect in north Toledo

According to police, the woman, Jasmine Kirkland, 23, from Findlay stabbed Mario Altman, 30, also of Findlay around 1:40 p.m. on Center St.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police are on the lookout for a man they say shot another man in the foot in north Toledo on Friday afternoon.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave. around 2:15 p.m.

The victim suffered from non-life threatening injuries.

Police had set up a perimeter around an apartment but later discovered the suspect escaped out of the back of the apartment.

