Police seeking shooting suspect in north Toledo - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police seeking shooting suspect in north Toledo

By Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL) Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Police are on the lookout for a man they say shot another man in the foot in north Toledo on Friday afternoon.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave. around 2:15 p.m.

The victim suffered from non-life threatening injuries.

Police had set up a perimeter around an apartment but later discovered the suspect escaped out of the back of the apartment.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly