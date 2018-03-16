Trial of The People vs. James Worley moving more quickly than expected.

So far, two witnesses have been called to the stand during Day 10 of The People vs. James Worley.

These were two experts that deal with technology and science talked to the jury Friday about cell phones, and if Sierah Joughin's cell phone and James Worley's cell phone were ever pinged close together at any point.

One of the experts, a member of the FBI, analyzed all the data and confirmed that their cell phones were in the general vicinity of each other for a couple of hours.

The jurors also learned more about the DNA evidence presented during the trial. There was so much evidence collected at the scenes of where Sierah's body was found, Worley's property and where police believe Sierah was kidnapped.

After all of this evidence was analyzed for bodily fluids, a member of the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation said blood and semen were found on some of the items. However, it is unsure at this point if that was from Sierah or Worley.

Witnesses called later in the day are expected to confirm or deny those results.

This trial is moving more quickly and smoothly than first anticipated.

The judge said witness testimony should be wrapping up by the end of next week, and jury deliberation could begin at the end of next week or the beginning of the following week.

