Ohio Parole Board recommends condemned killer be spared

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio Parole Board is recommending that a condemned killer be spared ahead of his scheduled execution next month.

The parole board's Friday report supports arguments by the lawyer for death row inmate William Montgomery that there's too much doubt and uncertainty about the case.

The board ruled 6-4 to recommend clemency to Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik), who has the final say. Montgomery's execution is scheduled for April 11.

Montgomery was sentenced to die for the March 1986 shooting of Debra Ogle during a robbery in the Toledo area.

His attorney says there are too many unanswered questions surrounding Montgomery's conviction, including a discrepancy in the date of Ogle's death.

Lucas County prosecutors say evidence points to Montgomery as the killer and he should be denied mercy.

