VIDEO: Out-of-control ski lift leaves 10 injured

GEORGIA (WTOL) - Tourists at a ski resort in the country of Georgia were sent on a terrifying ride after a ski lift they were riding malfunction, according to The Telegraph.

The Telegraph reports that tourists were riding down a hill when the lift began to pick up speed, causing people to fly off the lift in all directions.

Ten people suffered minor injuries, according to The Telegraph. Among those injured are Swedish and Ukrainian citizens.

The incident is under investigation.

