Copy-Coast Guard, Toledo fire on scene of water rescue in south Toledo

The Coast Guard is on the scene of a water rescue in south Toledo Friday morning.

The rescue is happening at the boat launch at Walbridge Park.

Crews are working to rescue a black pickup truck that went into the Maumee River.

Crews say there are people in the truck.

Toledo fire sent divers into the water to get those people out of the truck.

We have a crew on scene and will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

