Coast Guard, Toledo fire working to recover truck in Maumee River

The Coast Guard is on the scene of a water rescue in south Toledo Friday morning.

The rescue is happening at the boat launch at Walbridge Park.

Crews are working to rescue a black pickup truck that went into the Maumee River.

Toledo fire sent divers into the water to see if anyone was in the truck. Crews confirm there was no one inside the truck..

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.