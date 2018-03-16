Coast Guard, Toledo Fire pull truck out of Maumee River

Crews pulled a pickup truck from the Maumee River in South Toledo on Friday afternoon.

It happened just before noon at the boat launch at Walbridge Park.

Officials say someone saw the top of the truck sticking out of the water and called the Coast Guard.

Crews say the water levels have been dropping so it's possible the truck had been out there for a while, but just started to stick out on Friday.

Crews had to break a window to get in and found no one inside.

An investigation is underway. Officials say it could be a stolen car.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.