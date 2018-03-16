Lucas Co. sobriety checkpoints St. Patrick's Day weekend

St. Patrick's Day is on a Saturday this year, which means a lot of you probably have plans to celebrate the unofficial holiday.

Lucas County law enforcement wants you to enjoy the weekend, but they want you to do it safely.

All of us at TPD wish all of you a happy and safe St. Patrick's Day weekend. If you are going to sample some green beer make sure you have DD. It's the responsible thing to do. pic.twitter.com/rzX4ikTSGp — Chief George Kral (@gkraltoledo) March 16, 2018

That's why the Lucas County OVI Task Force is conducting three sobriety checkpoints on March 16.

The checkpoints will be located at 10100 Airport Highway, 6355 Angola Road and 6600 Dorr Street from 8 p.m. though 2 a.m.

The checkpoints will be staffed with officers from the Lucas County OVI Task Force and will be paid for through the OVI Task Force Grant from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.