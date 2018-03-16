Lucas Co. sobriety checkpoints St. Patrick's Day weekend - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Lucas Co. sobriety checkpoints St. Patrick's Day weekend

LUCAS COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

St. Patrick's Day is on a Saturday this year, which means a lot of you probably have plans to celebrate the unofficial holiday. 

Lucas County law enforcement wants you to enjoy the weekend, but they want you to do it safely.

That's why the Lucas County OVI Task Force is conducting three sobriety checkpoints on March 16. 

The checkpoints will be located at 10100 Airport Highway, 6355 Angola Road and 6600 Dorr Street from 8 p.m. though 2 a.m.

The checkpoints will be staffed with officers from the Lucas County OVI Task Force and will be paid for through the OVI Task Force Grant from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly