100-year-old shipwreck found in Lake Erie

A 100-year-old shipwreck has been found at the bottom of Lake Erie, 1370 WSPD reports.

According to WSPD the Margaret Olwill sank near Lorain when carrying limestone from Kelleys Island to Cleveland in 1899.

Shipwreck Discovered at Bottom of Lake Erie https://t.co/Ya0bNr42Wu — NEWSRADIO WSPD (@1370wspd) March 16, 2018

The wreck of the steam barge killed eight people, including the captain and his wife, and their nine-year-old son.

WSPD says the National Museum of the Great Lakes partnered with Cleveland Underwater Explorers to search for shipwrecks on the north coast.

This latest discovery is the sixth shipwreck the groups have found in Lake Erie.

