Monster Jam arrives to the Huntington Center

If you like big trucks and cool tricks, you won't want to miss Monster Jam in the Glass City!

Monster Jam has arrived to the Huntington Center and will be there all weekend long.

The trucks, driven by world-class professional drivers, are more than ten feet tall and weigh 12,000 pounds.

You might recognize some of the trucks and drivers who will be performing in the hour-long show:

Grave Digger driven by Pablo Huffaker

Jailbird driven by Kaylyn Migues

Master of Disaster driven by Paul Strong

Monster Mutt driven by Kevin Crocker

Nitro Menace driven by Darren Migues

Northern Nightmare driven by Cam McQueen

Scooby-Doo driven by Linsey Read

Stinger Unleased driven by Zane Rettew

The show includes racing through an obstacle course to vie for the fastest time, the two-wheel skills challenges where drivers show off their best stunts, and a freestyle event.

AVTs and Speedsters will also be performing as part of the Triple Threat competitions.

Show dates and times are:

March 16 : 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. March 17 : 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. March 18 : 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Get to the show early to enjoy a pit party to get pictures and autographs with the drivers. You must buy a separate ticket for the pit party.

Get your tickets to the show online, at the Huntington Center box office located on 500 Jefferson Avenue or by calling 419-321-5007

