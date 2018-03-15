Local officials want to reassign prostitution case against Monroe Co. judge out of county

The prostitution case against a Monroe County judge could move out of the county.

Judge Jarod Calkins is charged with five prostitution charges, one carries a 20-year sentence.

The charges stem from an eight-month investigation, by Michigan State Police into prostitution-related activities at a hotel in Monroe Township.

Prosecutors claim he used social media and dating apps to meet the women, and then bound and chocked them during encounters.

Local officials want the state to reassign the case, to a judge outside of the County.

"I don't blame them," said Megan McKeone, Monroe County. "I think they should change the venue. I think because of everything that has happened with the case and all the details that have been in the newspaper and on the news, we shouldn't be trying it here. How can he get a fair trail? "

The case could be moved out of Monroe if the judge, prosecutor and defense all agree.

As of Thursday night, Calkins is out of jail on a $25,000 bond and is on paid administrative leave.

Calkins is married with kids and received his law degree from the University of Toledo.

Below is the affidavit:

