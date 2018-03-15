Opioid prevention panel meet in Wood County

There are passing chances for afternoon light rain/snow showers Monday and Tuesday. No accumulation is expected.More >>
There are passing chances for afternoon light rain/snow showers Monday and Tuesday. No accumulation is expected.More >>
Five Cleveland police officers have been reprimanded in two separate cases.More >>
Five Cleveland police officers have been reprimanded in two separate cases.More >>
The Ohio Supreme Court has set a date to hear arguments in another city's dispute with the state over traffic cameras.More >>
The Ohio Supreme Court has set a date to hear arguments in another city's dispute with the state over traffic cameras.More >>
The Ohio Supreme Court will hear a convicted murderer's challenge of what he considers to be excessive court costs.More >>
The Ohio Supreme Court will hear a convicted murderer's challenge of what he considers to be excessive court costs.More >>
Ohio lawmakers are considering a $115 million plan to help counties buy new voting machines.More >>
Ohio lawmakers are considering a $115 million plan to help counties buy new voting machines.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
The prostitution case against a Monroe County judge could move out of the county.More >>
The prostitution case against a Monroe County judge could move out of the county.More >>
Monroe County 1st District Judge Jarod Calkins, 41, could face 20 years behind bars for four counts of hiring women for prostitution and one count of transporting a person for prostitution.More >>
Monroe County 1st District Judge Jarod Calkins, 41, could face 20 years behind bars for four counts of hiring women for prostitution and one count of transporting a person for prostitution.More >>
The news received a sad reaction from shoppers and local business owners near the Toys 'R' Us, a Reynolds Road staple, in South Toledo.More >>
The news received a sad reaction from shoppers and local business owners near the Toys 'R' Us, a Reynolds Road staple, in South Toledo.More >>
It’s happening in rural and urban areas no matter race or income. It starts with prescription drugs and leads to heroin.More >>
It’s happening in rural and urban areas no matter race or income. It starts with prescription drugs and leads to heroin.More >>
A new four year degree offered by Bowling Green State University is in the works. The campus is partnering with Cedar Fair Entertainment, the parent company of Cedar Point.More >>
A new four year degree offered by Bowling Green State University is in the works. The campus is partnering with Cedar Fair Entertainment, the parent company of Cedar Point.More >>