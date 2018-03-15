The 2018 Glass City Balloon Race is said to be best one yet

There are passing chances for afternoon light rain/snow showers Monday and Tuesday. No accumulation is expected.More >>
Five Cleveland police officers have been reprimanded in two separate cases.More >>
The Ohio Supreme Court has set a date to hear arguments in another city's dispute with the state over traffic cameras.More >>
The Ohio Supreme Court will hear a convicted murderer's challenge of what he considers to be excessive court costs.More >>
Ohio lawmakers are considering a $115 million plan to help counties buy new voting machines.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
A new four year degree offered by Bowling Green State University is in the works. The campus is partnering with Cedar Fair Entertainment, the parent company of Cedar Point.More >>
Cedar Point is looking to hire 5,000 employees this spring and summer and is planning to pay more to attract and retain them.More >>
Some of the witnesses who have yet to testify are Mark Worley, James Worley's brother, and the coroner who performed Sierah Joughin's autopsy.More >>
The big event, sponsored by Hollywood Casino is set to take on July 13th and will run through the 15th.More >>
Good news for Maumee residents, as they will soon have their beloved House of Meats back soon.More >>
