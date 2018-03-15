The 2018 Glass City Balloon Race is said to be best one yet

Hopefully Toledoans are getting ready for the 2018 Glass City Balloon Race as it is supposed to be bigger and better than ever before.

The big event, sponsored by Hollywood Casino is set to take on July 13th and will run through the 15th.

This year will be the third time for the race and Crossroads Parkway in Rossford will be hosting the event.

So far there are 20 hot air balloons scheduled to take to the skies for five flights and two glow events.

