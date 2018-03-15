BGSU Partners with Cedar Fair for New Degree

A new four-year degree offered by Bowling Green State University is in the works. The campus is partnering with Cedar Fair Entertainment, the parent company of Cedar Point.

The new degree will be in resort and attraction management. It will be offered at a new BGSU campus in Sandusky. The university and Cedar Fair have been having discussions about this for the past several years.

"Our discussions with them were about ways in which we could develop an academic program that would provide students with an opportunity to have a career in the resort and attraction management area," said Dr. Rodney Rogers, BGSU President.

The projected date is fall of 2020, but there's still more work to do, such as curriculum design and building design. Cedar Fair will be building a new

facility in Sandusky through BSGU's Firelands College program.

"You know, at the end of the day, it's about providing students with a rigorous academic program absolutely, but focused on some of the issues and challenges of running and managing and working within an organization that is spread throughout North America in a variety of different cities," said Rogers.

This is all still fairly new to current students. The university is at the beginning phases of letting students know about this new offer. Administrative staff expect about 200 students to be enrolled in the program as it's first kicking off.

"They also will be providing paid co-ops for our students for two summers while they're in the program at one of their parks throughout our system, so there's a great opportunity for students to learn the theory but also apply that theory during the co-op experience," Rogers added.

