Tiffin man decides to eat more than just Chipotle after 500th meal

After 500 days, a Tiffin man is finally throwing in the towel and will start eating more than just Chipotle.

Bruce Wayne has eaten his meals at the Mexican chain everyday for the past 500 days.

Back in October, WTOL 11 was there as he ate his 365th consecutive meal.

Wayne has been tracking his meals on his instagram account and has a pretty big following on social media.

When Chipotle found about his dedication to their food they named him a "Chipotle Ambassador."

