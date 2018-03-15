House of Meats standalone store in Maumee nears completion

Good news for Maumee residents, as they will soon have their beloved House of Meats back soon.

House of Meats had to shut down their Maumee location because it was inside of the Andersons Store, which closed last June.

But a brand new standalone House of Meats is being built two buildings down Illinois Avenue.

The new 6,300 square foot building will be the largest House of Meats in the area and will offer a larger variety for one stop grocery shopping.

And even though the stores were closed, House of Meats said they didn't have to lay anyone off while the new building was being built.

"We ended up hiring within the first 30 days because people, everybody who lost an Anderson location started coming to our standalone locations. So, it was very exciting. It was so fulfilling to know that we meant that much to the community," said Kate Horner, owner of K&J House of Meats

They hope to hold a grand opening event at some point in mid to late April.

