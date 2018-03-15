Local shoppers and business owners respond to Toys "R" Us closing announcment

Toys 'R' Us announced on Wednesday that it plans to close all stores nationwide.

The news received a sad reaction from shoppers and local business owners near the Toys 'R' Us, a Reynolds Road staple, in South Toledo.

"It's almost like my childhood is dying," said Anthony Keller of Woodville.

Many shoppers came to the store Thursday to see if there were any clearance sales following the announcement.

But what's worse, this is more bad news for the Southwyck area, as this building could become yet another vacant lot along Reynolds road. It's another chapter in a long story of bad economic news for the area.

"We lost Dominic's, we lost Southwyck, and this is kind of a kick," said Ruth Pescok, a regular Toys "R" Us Shopper.

"In the whole block, there are quite a few vacancies here. And I don't think that is good for the neighborhood at all," said David Loo, owner of the Golden Lily restaurant.

Loo is worried that the store closing could impact his restaurant, as people will now have one less reason to travel to this area.

"It was a surprise, but it's going to do some kind of impact around this neighborhood because there's going to be less travelers coming down the street," said Loo

But even though this business is leaving, some hope another company could move in soon to replace it.

"Nothing has been built where Southwyck is. So I'm hoping with all of the people around here, and all of the new developments, that something will come in here for us," said Pescok.

And word from Toys "R" Us Thursday morning is that the toy store will only honor any Toys R Us gift cards for the next 30 days. So if you have them, now is the time to use them.

