Lucas Co. Sheriff's Office warns of IRS scam

The Lucas County Sheriff's Office is sending out a warning.

It's about a scam that happens often around this time of year.

The sheriff's office has received several calls from people saying an IRS agent named Kevin Marshall is calling and telling people they owe back taxes and that a warrant will be issued for their arrest if they don't pay.

The sheriff's office wants everyone to know that this is a scam and that the IRS would never call you.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.