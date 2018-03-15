Teen involved murder case moves from juvenile court to adult court

A Toledo teen's case has been moved over to adult court.

Police say 18-year-old Tavon Tucker was involved in the murder of DeShawn Gott.

Tucker was 17 at the time of the shooting that happened on Woodland and City Park.

The prosecutor said Tucker's extensive juvenile record played a part in his case being moved to adult court.

Another teen, who is 15 years old, is also being charged in the case but does not have a record.

