Teen pleads guilty to shooting murder suspect

An 18-year-old man is pleading guilty to shooting a man accused of a murder that happened in west Toledo.

Kevin Dazell, who was 17 at the time shooting, has also agreed to testify against the murder suspect, 18-year-old Eliakin Yates. Dazell entered his plea in juvenile court Thursday morning.

Dazell says that he shot Yates in the arm. That was after Yates shot and killed William Axel in the middle of Reen Avenue.

Yates is being held at the Lucas County Jail.

