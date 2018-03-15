Halfway through state witnesses in The People vs. James Worley

Court was not in session until 1 p.m. Thursday for the trail of The People vs. James Worley.

That's when the first witness will be called for the stand to begin Day 4 of the trial.

So far, jurors have heard three days of witness testimony.

Some of the witnesses who have yet to testify are Mark Worley, James Worley's brother, and the coroner who performed Sierah Joughin's autopsy.

More members of law enforcement are also expected to testify, including BCI who did some of the crime scene and DNA analysis.

Jurors will be presented with the DNA samples and who those samples match with.

The state had 40 witnesses to call to the stand, and are now halfway through these witnesses.

