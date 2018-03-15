Help TPD get to 10,000 followers on Twitter for police cat

You may have heard that, thanks to a social media challenge, the Troy Police Department in Michigan now has a police cat.

The department said if they reached 10,000 followers by April, they would add a new furry feline friend to the force.

Troy PD reached their goal in just eight days, so they are now working on getting a cat.

The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department heard about this challenge, and didn't want to leave the Toledo Police Department out of all the fun.

So, they challenged TPD to get 10,000 followers on Twitter and a new police cat:

And it looks like Toledo police are up for the challenge.

Challenge accepted.....working on a response now, stay tuned. https://t.co/KYm8eMhve7 — Chief George Kral (@gkraltoledo) March 15, 2018

Toledo police officials say they are currently researching best practices for feline use in law enforcement.

Troy PD believes this could be just the beginning of a movement to spread police cats throughout the world:

Stay with WTOL for updates and help TPD reach their goal! Follow them on Twitter at @ToledoPolice to assist in getting them a police cat.

