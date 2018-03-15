Pedestrian dead after Defiance Co. train crash

There are passing chances for afternoon light rain/snow showers Monday and Tuesday. No accumulation is expected.More >>
Five Cleveland police officers have been reprimanded in two separate cases.More >>
The Ohio Supreme Court has set a date to hear arguments in another city's dispute with the state over traffic cameras.More >>
The Ohio Supreme Court will hear a convicted murderer's challenge of what he considers to be excessive court costs.More >>
Ohio lawmakers are considering a $115 million plan to help counties buy new voting machines.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
The crash occurred on the CSX railroad between Clinton Street and Wayne Avenue.More >>
The three suspects are accused of tying up the victim and beating him with a pipe inside a home in north Toledo earlier this week.More >>
One mother wants to warn other parents about the dangers of using teething gel after her daughter nearly died.More >>
MCHD says a food handler who reports recent work at Olga’s Kitchen restaurant located at 2072 North Telegraph Road Monroe, Michigan has a confirmed case of Hepatitis A. Any restaurant patrons who consumed food and/or drink from the restaurant between the dates of Saturday, February 24, 2018 through Wednesday, March 14, 2018 may have been exposed to the Hepatitis A virus.More >>
