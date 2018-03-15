Pedestrian dead after Defiance Co. train crash - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Pedestrian dead after Defiance Co. train crash

DEFIANCE, OH (WTOL) -

Police say one person is dead after a train crash in Defiance Thursday morning.

The crash occurred on the CSX railroad between Clinton Street and Wayne Avenue. 

Police say one man was found dead when they arrived to the scene. 

The man's name will be withheld pending the notification of the family.

The incident is under investigation.

