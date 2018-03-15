3 accused of assaulting Toledo man - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

3 accused of assaulting Toledo man

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Three people accused of kidnapping and assaulting a Toledo man are behind bars Thursday.

The three suspects are accused of tying up the victim and beating him with a pipe inside a home in north Toledo earlier this week.

They are due back in court next week.

