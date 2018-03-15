Mom warns parents after teething gel causes daughter to stop breathing

CHANTILLY, VA (WTOL) - One mother wants to warn other parents about the dangers of using teething gel after her daughter nearly died.

Danielle Kapetanovic told Good Housekeeping that when her 15-month-old daughter Chloe started teething, she used Orajel Medicated Nighttime Teething Gel to ease her pain.

After applying a small amount of the gel to her daughter's gums, Kapetanovic said Chloe stopped breathing. Luckily, she became responsive after about 30 seconds of terror for the mother and her husband, according to Good Housekeeping.

Orajel Medicated Nighttime Teething Gel contains benzocaine, which may pose risks to young children.

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration recommends not using this gel on children under the age of two, as it can lead to methemoglobinemia.

This causes children to experience pale or blue lips, skin and nail beds, shortness of breath, fatigue, confusion, lightheadedness, headache and rapid heart rate. In some cases, it can be deadly.

Orajel's packaging also says to consult medical officials before using the gel.

However, Kapetanovic told Good Housekeeping that stores like Target and Walmart say the gel is safe for children four months and older.

Good Housekeeping reports that Chloe's doctor has not yet made a firm diagnosis as to what caused the severe reaction, and that she was referred to a specialist for further examination.

