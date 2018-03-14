Toys "R" Us to close all U.S. stores

In a move long expected, the Wall Street Journal is reporting Toys "R" Us told employees Wednesday the struggling retailer will sell or close all of its U.S. stores.

The chain filed for bankruptcy protection last year, but still has more than 700 U.S. locations, including a number in our area.

This could impact more than 30,000 American jobs.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.