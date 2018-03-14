Owens Community College hosts Transportation Technology Expo

Owens Community College is spreading the word about one of their programs that they say can guarantee a job after graduation.

"The trucking industry, right now, is starving for mechanics," President of the Toledo Trucking Association Neil Chryst said.

Wednesday marked the first Transportation Technologies Expo at Owens Community College, showcasing the programs in auto, agricultural and diesel technologies.

300 students from across Ohio toured the facility and met with various companies.

Currently, Owens is averaging 16 students in their diesel program but could accommodate 32 students a semester.

All while the demand for diesel technicians is at an all time high in the area.

"I don't know of any other program out there where you can go through an education process and be pretty much guaranteed 100 percent placement in a high paying job," Chryst said.

"Dealers, repair shops are always looking for technicians," Augie Ramos with International Corporation said. "And like the school said, there are technicians here that already have jobs before they even graduate."

That is why one local company, Selking International out of Stony Ridge, is offering to donate one million dollars of equipment and other assets to expand what the diesel tech program can offer to students.

Graduates then can already have hands on experience with the latest technology and begin working right away.

"To have the ability to go out there and get a job and perform the way that we need them to perform their jobs," Anthony Selking of Selking International said. "It helps the trucking industry, and it also helps the community."

For more information regarding the program can be found on Owens Community College's Transportation Technologies Program website.

