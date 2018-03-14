SC minister, whose family was killed in Charleston shooting, shares story at Owens Community College

A family member of victims of the 2015 Charleston South Carolina church shooting shared her story the Toledo.

Reverend Sharon Risher spoke to dozens at Owens Community College Wednesday.

Reverend Risher lost her mother, two cousins and a childhood friend on June 17 2015. That's when Dylan Roof killed nine African Americans at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church.

Reverend Risher's presentation was called "Tattered Pieces: A Charleston Daughter Speaks Out."

She shared her personal experience losing loved ones while talking about race, racism and hate in America.

She delivered a message of hope and of forgiveness. For her, the solution to the problem comes from within.

"I think the root cause is a sickness on the soul and in the heart. People talk about mental illness and that's a part, but there are different factors that come tougher that make a person get to a space in their lives where they feel like gun violence is the only answer they have to a problem that they can't seem to figure out. So I just think we have to get to people's heart," said Reverend Risher.

She is a gun violence prevention activist and a national spokesperson for the advocacy groups Everytown and Moms Demand Gun Sense.

As part of her work, Risher spends time traveling the country as an activist and speaker.

Since the tragedy, she has moved from Texas to Charlotte, North Carolina where her two children live.

