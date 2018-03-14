Confirmed Hepatitis A case at Olga's Kitchen in Monroe, MI

Monroe County Health Department says they have been notified of a confirmed case of Hepatitis A at Olga's Kitchen in Monroe, Michigan.

MCHD says a food handler who reports recent work at Olga’s Kitchen restaurant located at 2072 North Telegraph Road Monroe, Michigan has a confirmed case of Hepatitis A.

Any restaurant patrons who consumed food and/or drink from the restaurant between the dates of Saturday, February 24, 2018 through Wednesday, March 14, 2018 may have been exposed to the Hepatitis A virus.

Based on this potential exposure, MCHD is recommending vaccination with Hepatitis A vaccine or treatment with immune globulin for individuals who cannot receive the vaccine.

MCHD says they are working closely with the restaurant to vaccinate all employees and to eliminate any additional risk of exposure. Concerned individuals are urged to contact MCHD or their health care provider with questions.

MCHD urges to please not contact the restaurant. The restaurant owners and employees are cooperating fully with MCHD, but do not have any additional information or health recommendations.

The individual with Hepatitis A infection is not currently working and is receiving medical care.

“While Hepatitis A can be very serious, we are fortunate to have an effective vaccine available,” Carl J Schmidt, MD, MPH, medical director with MCHD said. “We encourage anyone concerned about potential exposure to speak with their health care provider or MCHD as soon as possible. Vaccination is strongly encouraged for all eligible individuals, as multiple counties in Michigan are impacted by this Hepatitis A outbreak.”

MCHD says Hepatitis A vaccine or immune globulin treatment may provide protection against the disease if given within two weeks of exposure. Anyone potentially exposed to Hepatitis A should contact their healthcare provider to be assessed for vaccination or IG treatment.

Hepatitis A vaccine is available from health care providers, pharmacies and at MCHD.

People who have had Hepatitis A disease or have previously received two doses of the hepatitis A vaccine do not need to be vaccinated.

Hepatitis A is caused by the Hepatitis A virus and can cause damage to the liver as well as other health problems.

Anyone who has consumed food and/or drink at Olga’s since Saturday, February 24, 2018 through Wednesday, March 14, 2018 should monitor for symptoms of Hepatitis A which include fatigue, poor appetite, stomach pain or tenderness, nausea or vomiting, dark urine and yellowing of the skin or jaundice.

Most children less than six years of age do not experience symptoms. Symptoms typically appear two to six weeks after exposure. Individuals with symptoms should call their health care provider and seek medical care.

MCHD says the most effective method to prevent Hepatitis A is to get vaccinated. The Hepatitis A vaccine is now routinely recommended for children at one-years-old. Most adults, however, may not be vaccinated, unless they did so for travel or other risk factors.

Who should get vaccinated against Hepatitis A?

Persons who are homeless.

Persons who are incarcerated.

Persons who use injection and non-injection illegal drugs.

Persons who work with the high risk populations listed above.

Persons who have close contact, care for, or live with someone who has Hepatitis A.

Persons who have sexual activities with someone who has Hepatitis A.

Men who have sex with men.

Travelers to countries with high or medium rates of Hepatitis A.

Persons with chronic liver disease, such as cirrhosis, Hepatitis B, or Hepatitis C.

Persons with clotting factor disorders.

Any person who is concerned about potential exposure and wishes to be vaccinated.

The Hepatitis A virus is most commonly spread from person-to-person by the fecal-oral route. Most infections result from contact with an infected household member or sex partners.

Sometimes, infection results from food or drink that is contaminated with the virus. It is not spread through coughing or sneezing.

Anyone who has Hepatitis A can spread the virus to others for 1-2 weeks prior to symptoms appearing.

Frequent hand-washing with soap and warm water after using the restroom and before handling food can help prevent the spread of Hepatitis A. Thoroughly preparing foods can also help prevent infection. Freezing food does not kill the virus.

Other Sources of Reliable Information

More information can be found at The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website or Monroe County Health Department website

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.