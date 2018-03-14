Bowsher High School holds walkout for gun violence victims

There are passing chances for afternoon light rain/snow showers Monday and Tuesday. No accumulation is expected.More >>
Five Cleveland police officers have been reprimanded in two separate cases.
The Ohio Supreme Court has set a date to hear arguments in another city's dispute with the state over traffic cameras.
The Ohio Supreme Court will hear a convicted murderer's challenge of what he considers to be excessive court costs.
Ohio lawmakers are considering a $115 million plan to help counties buy new voting machines.
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.
Students referred to this tribute as more of a walk-up than a walk-out. They say walking up to someone, saying hello and showing kindness is all it takes to make someone's day a little brighter.
MCHD says a food handler who reports recent work at Olga's Kitchen restaurant located at 2072 North Telegraph Road Monroe, Michigan has a confirmed case of Hepatitis A. Any restaurant patrons who consumed food and/or drink from the restaurant between the dates of Saturday, February 24, 2018 through Wednesday, March 14, 2018 may have been exposed to the Hepatitis A virus.
Reverend Risher lost her mother, two cousins and a childhood friend on June 17, 2015 when Dylan Roof shot them at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church.
Agents from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, who gathered evidence and tested DNA in this case, walked the jury through that process and explained what they took from James Worley's property.
Michael Moore was charged with unlawful sexual conduct with a minor in 2016.
