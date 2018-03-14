Bowsher High School holds walkout for gun violence victims

Students at Bowsher High School in Toledo payed tribute to the 17 victims of the school shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

They held a walkout Wednesday morning which lasted for 17 minutes, one minute for each of the victims.

For these Bowsher High School students, it is a time to reflect and stand up for what they feel is right.

"School is a place where we are supposed to be able to come and be safe," Senior Darnell Halsey announced to a crowd of high school students that gathered outside for the walkout.

"Even though people can try to break us down we can still come up, we can still rise up from the situation and try to prevent these things from happening," Freshman Bowsher High School student Juliet Corron said.

The tribute started with 17 seconds of silence. Students then released orange and white balloons into the sky and raised orange slips in the air displaying names of those who lost their lives in school shootings over the years.

People all across the country wore orange Wednesday to raise awareness around gun violence.

"We're just excited about them coming together and understanding the importance of it all and not to let this day go by without really recognizing those who were lost, just to be able to have a voice," Superintendent for Toledo Public Schools Dr. Romules Durant said.

Students referred to this tribute as more of a walk-up than a walk-out. They say walking up to someone, saying hello and showing kindness is all it takes to make someone's day a little brighter.

"This being a walkout sounds so rebellious," Halsey explained. "This is not us being rebellious, this is us standing up for what we believe in."

Students want to send a message of hope and unification, helping people understand that coming together is what is important.

Toledo Public Schools held an ALICE training session Tuesday for students, faculty and staff.

For those Bowsher students who did not take part in the tribute outside Wednesday, they were given other options to pay their respects in their classrooms.

