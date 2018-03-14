Trial set for former TPD officer accused of raping teen, out on - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Trial set for former TPD officer accused of raping teen, out on bond

By Fayth Atkins, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Michael E. Moore (Source: Toledo Police) Michael E. Moore (Source: Toledo Police)

A former Toledo Cop accused of raping a teen-aged girl is scheduled for trial.

Michael Moore was charged with unlawful sexual conduct with a minor in 2016.

He's also charged with compelling prostitution because prosecutors say he paid for sex with the teen.

His trial was set for May 14th by a Lucas County judge Wednesday afternoon.

Moore remains out of jail after posting a $50,000 bond.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly