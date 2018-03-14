Trial set for former TPD officer accused of raping teen, out on bond

A former Toledo Cop accused of raping a teen-aged girl is scheduled for trial.

Michael Moore was charged with unlawful sexual conduct with a minor in 2016.

He's also charged with compelling prostitution because prosecutors say he paid for sex with the teen.

His trial was set for May 14th by a Lucas County judge Wednesday afternoon.

Moore remains out of jail after posting a $50,000 bond.

