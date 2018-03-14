Toledo man receives $15K settlement after being victim of swatting

Donald McGranahan pleaded not guilty to all charges Tuesday morning.

A $15,000 financial settlement was reached Tuesday for a Toledo man who was the victim of swatting.

Donald McGranahan sued the city after a 2015 incident where SWAT members busted into his house and arrested him.

Toledo Police received what turned out to be a fake 911 call that said McGranahan shot someone and was holding a child hostage.

During the incident some of McGranahan's property was damaged. Other property collected as evidence was destroyed.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.