Toledo man receives $15K settlement after being victim of swatting

By Fayth Atkins, Digital Content Producer
A $15,000  financial settlement was reached Tuesday for a Toledo man who was the victim of swatting.

Donald McGranahan sued the city after a 2015 incident where SWAT members busted into his house and arrested him.

Toledo Police received what turned out to be a fake 911 call that said McGranahan shot someone and was holding a child hostage.

During the incident some of McGranahan's property was damaged. Other property collected as evidence was destroyed.

