The 7 year anniversary of the Syrian War through the eyes of a local family

The airstrikes during the civil war burdening Syria seems like an issue that exists thousands of miles away for most. On the seventh anniversary of the blood shedding war, a local family living in Sylvania reminds us, it is a closer issue than we think.More >>
The airstrikes during the civil war burdening Syria seems like an issue that exists thousands of miles away for most. On the seventh anniversary of the blood shedding war, a local family living in Sylvania reminds us, it is a closer issue than we think.More >>
The Ohio Legislature passed a law in 2016 making medical marijuana legal, under a number of restrictions.Two years later, the program is supposed to be fully operational by September 2018. With just a few months left to go, we wanted to know if the drug is dangerous or beneficial. It seems there are still a lot of unknowns.More >>
The Ohio Legislature passed a law in 2016 making medical marijuana legal, under a number of restrictions.Two years later, the program is supposed to be fully operational by September 2018. With just a few months left to go, we wanted to know if the drug is dangerous or beneficial. It seems there are still a lot of unknowns.More >>
When it comes to applying make-up, there's one step a lot of people overlook: washing make-up brushes.More >>
When it comes to applying make-up, there's one step a lot of people overlook: washing make-up brushes.More >>
While many are ashamed to talk about having HPV, WTOL 11's special investigation found an Ottawa Hills man who didn't shy away, because he wants to save livesMore >>
While many are ashamed to talk about having HPV, WTOL 11's special investigation found an Ottawa Hills man who didn't shy away, because he wants to save livesMore >>
Family physicians, nurse practitioners and doctors whose health care focuses on non-narcotic therapies are some of the nation’s most prolific opioid prescription writers in recent years.More >>
Family physicians, nurse practitioners and doctors whose health care focuses on non-narcotic therapies are some of the nation’s most prolific opioid prescription writers in recent years.More >>
There are passing chances for afternoon light rain/snow showers Monday and Tuesday. No accumulation is expected.More >>
There are passing chances for afternoon light rain/snow showers Monday and Tuesday. No accumulation is expected.More >>
Five Cleveland police officers have been reprimanded in two separate cases.More >>
Five Cleveland police officers have been reprimanded in two separate cases.More >>
The Ohio Supreme Court has set a date to hear arguments in another city's dispute with the state over traffic cameras.More >>
The Ohio Supreme Court has set a date to hear arguments in another city's dispute with the state over traffic cameras.More >>
The Ohio Supreme Court will hear a convicted murderer's challenge of what he considers to be excessive court costs.More >>
The Ohio Supreme Court will hear a convicted murderer's challenge of what he considers to be excessive court costs.More >>
Ohio lawmakers are considering a $115 million plan to help counties buy new voting machines.More >>
Ohio lawmakers are considering a $115 million plan to help counties buy new voting machines.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
The crash occurred on the CSX railroad between Clinton Street and Wayne Avenue.More >>
The crash occurred on the CSX railroad between Clinton Street and Wayne Avenue.More >>
The three suspects are accused of tying up the victim and beating him with a pipe inside a home in north Toledo earlier this week.More >>
The three suspects are accused of tying up the victim and beating him with a pipe inside a home in north Toledo earlier this week.More >>
One mother wants to warn other parents about the dangers of using teething gel after her daughter nearly died.More >>
One mother wants to warn other parents about the dangers of using teething gel after her daughter nearly died.More >>
There are passing chances for afternoon light rain/snow showers Monday and Tuesday. No accumulation is expected.More >>
There are passing chances for afternoon light rain/snow showers Monday and Tuesday. No accumulation is expected.More >>
MCHD says a food handler who reports recent work at Olga’s Kitchen restaurant located at 2072 North Telegraph Road Monroe, Michigan has a confirmed case of Hepatitis A. Any restaurant patrons who consumed food and/or drink from the restaurant between the dates of Saturday, February 24, 2018 through Wednesday, March 14, 2018 may have been exposed to the Hepatitis A virus.More >>
MCHD says a food handler who reports recent work at Olga’s Kitchen restaurant located at 2072 North Telegraph Road Monroe, Michigan has a confirmed case of Hepatitis A. Any restaurant patrons who consumed food and/or drink from the restaurant between the dates of Saturday, February 24, 2018 through Wednesday, March 14, 2018 may have been exposed to the Hepatitis A virus.More >>